Fairmont woman crafts video that wins her trip to see ‘Stranger Things’ season premiere

FAIRMONT — The highly anticipated third season of the Netflix original series “Stranger Things” premieres Thursday, but a Fairmont fan was among the first to see the show with its cast on Friday in Santa Monica, California.

Ivy Page, a 23-year-old Respiratory Therapy student at Robeson Community College, won the opportunity by entering a video in the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show’s “Stranger Things” Contest. The contest’s grand prize included round-trip economy airfare to Los Angeles, a two-nights stay at a Wyndham hotel near the Santa Monica Pier, private transfers to and from the hotel, two one-day unlimited ride wristbands to Pacific Park, bike rentals, a $250 Visa gift card for meals and sightseeing, and the two passes to the “Stranger Things” season premiere. The value of the prize package is $3,630.

“I’ve never been to the West Coast,” Page said before flying off to Los Angeles with her mother, Chandra Page.

Page was doing clinicals at the hospital when she got the call about her win. She said she ran to the bathroom to answer and was put on hold.

“Then finally I start hearing the end of a song and they’re talking about the honorable mentions,” Page said.

Page said they then announced her Instagram name which is @Ivyyouidiot.

“They said, ‘The winner is Ivyyouidiot,’” Page with a laugh. “He was like, ‘No I’m not calling her an idiot.’”

“Stranger Things” is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The science fiction thriller’s first season focused on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities who helps the missing boy’s friends in their own search. The second season, titled “Stranger Things 2,” is set one year later, and deals with the characters’ attempts to return to normalcy and the consequences that linger from the first season. The third season, titled “Stranger Things 3,” is set in mid-1985.

Page said her love for science fiction is what first drew her to the show.

“There’s interdimensional monsters and crazy kind’ve cool stuff, plus its based in the 80s, which is even cooler because the 80s is a really cool time period,” Page said. “The characters are super inviting, and they’re your average people and then something crazy happens.

“I like what I like and people shouldn’t tell you what you can and can’t like. That’s a thing in the show.”

A “Stranger Things” T-shirt is the reason Page entered the contest. Her mom bought the shirt and soon after heard about the contest.

“The next week she heard about the contest on Kiddnation,” Page said. ‘She was like “Oh my God. This is a sign.’”

Chandra Page said she would help, but her only requirement was that she was the plus one.

“I was like ‘heck yeah, lets do it,’” Page said.

The contest requirements were to create and post a video between 30 and 60 seconds long singing upside down and then post the video on Instagram with the tags @KiddNation and @StrangerThingsTV in the caption. The video was judged based on adherence to show’s theme, creativity, video and sound quality, and visual interest.

“I knew I had to make it super like crazy,” Page said.

In Page’s video she portrays the character of Joyce Byers, played by actress Wynona Ryder. Like the show, Byers is looking for her son, who is trapped in the parallel dimension known as the “Upside Down.”

“A lot of stuff I had in my video, they actually had in the show,” Page said.

Some of those things referenced in the video are a vintage yellow phone, which Joyce had in the show; an alphabet wall, which Joyce makes on her wall at her house; and the Christmas lights, which is what Joyce used to talk to her missing son in the “Upside Down.”

The song Page chose to sing in the video was “Should I Stay or should I Go” by The Clash. In the show, the track was a favorite of characters Jonathan and Will Byers. Jonathan incorporated the song into an eclectic mixtape, which he later gave to his younger brother. While trying to communicate with his mother while trapped in an alternate dimension, Will manipulated the cassette player in his bedroom, which began to play “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”

In the video, Page changes the lyrics to the song to reference themes in the show. She recorded her own singing and some authentic lyrics to the video.

“I heard that you get extra points if you change the lyrics,” Page said.

Chandra believes what really set the video apart was the Demogorgan mask she and Page made by hand with clay, masking tape, wire, liquid latex, flour, hot glue, fake blood and paint. The mask took roughly seven hours to complete. The Demogorgon, also known as the Monster, was a predatory humanoid creature that entered the fictional town in November 1983.

“To build the set and get everything set up took about an hour,” Page said.

It took more hours of work to edit the video and lay over the music.

“If it’s something I really want to do like this, I’ll spend hours,” Page said.

She finally posted the video on Instagram on June 19. It currently has more than 200 likes.

Page’s video can be viewed on her Instagram account or at www.kiddnation.com.

