McNeese begins new chapter of her life at Maxton library

Hello. My name is Audrey McNeese and I’m new to the Robeson County Public Library family.

I am the Maxton branch library assistant, but every so often you’ll see me working in the Lumberton branch as well. This is my first time working in a library.

My degree is in History and Theater. Before I came here, I was working at a large, living history site in Virginia. I spent my days talking to people about Colonial American history, all while being dressed up as a person from the 1770s. It was a unique job, and one that I enjoyed.

My husband and I moved to Robeson County from Virginia at the end of September just after the storm hit. We had to watch from a distance as the rain kept pouring down on our soon-to-be home. The movers called us, concerned about the flooded roadways. But they actually re-opened Interstate 95 the day before we moved — talk about answered prayer.

When we arrived I already had an important job, that of a pastor’s wife at Fairmont First Baptist. While I may not be an official member of the church staff, I quickly became a part of the church family. But I still wanted another job where I could help people of all ages learn. So what better place than the library?

During my interview, I explained that the character Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” is a hero of mine, so working in a library is a step toward becoming like my favorite princess. Anytime you want to talk about Disney with me, I’m game!

While I have been learning the ropes at the Gilbert Patterson Library in Maxton, everyone has been so welcoming to me. Hearing people’s stories about their lives has been one of the best parts about my new position. It was exciting to learn that the library has an app! Yes, I am a young person and I like my technology, but I also like the convenience of having loads of books available anywhere I go. The Libby app gives easy access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines and more. Many of you will say to me that you prefer to hold a book in your hands, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But, when I’m going on a trip, I have the ability to take one device with e-books instead of a whole bunch of heavy volumes.

Historical fiction would probably be my favorite genre — big surprise. Jane Austen ranks in my top reads. Of course I love reading about the past, but as much as I love books with that great old smell, I also enjoy audiobooks and e-books, any way that I can take in a good story. Watching someone get excited about finding just the right thing in the library is my favorite thing about working here, so don’t be afraid to ask for help finding whatever it is that you want. There will always be an adventure waiting for you.

Audrey McNeese Contributing columnist

Audrey McNeese is a library assistant at the Maxton branch of the Robeson County Public Library.

